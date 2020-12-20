24 complete emergency CNA program

The island's pandemic response got a boost from a new program at the University of Guam, which recently graduated its first cohort of emergency-certified nursing assistants.

The Temporary Nursing Assistant Program, created to address the critical shortage of certified nursing assistants, or CNAs, graduated 24 students – all of whom are currently working with health care workers on the front line. Currently, there are 12 CNAs at Guam Memorial Hospital, 10 at Guam Regional Medical City and two at Health Services of the Pacific.

Guam Community College is expecting its first cohort of 30 students to begin the program soon. Interest has been high with more than 200 inquiries and 100 applicants.

“In this unprecedented state of emergency, the TNAP is not only addressing a shortage of workers, but it’s also providing employment and preparing these individuals for rewarding lifelong careers in health care,” said Margaret Hattori-Uchima, dean of the School of Health and project director for the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program, which is partially funding the program through a federal grant.

In a statement, GMH and GRMC expressed thanks for the program and the role it plays in improving health care on island.

"We are truly grateful for UOG's creative and innovative strategy to grow our health care resources," GMH stated in a release, adding the initiative allows for increased support of doctors and nurses and their ability to provide direct patient care services.

“These CNAs play a very critical role in assisting and fulfilling our mission of delivering excellent care in a safe environment. For this, we are immensely thankful," GMH stated.

“This has been a tremendous help, and I would like to thank both UOG and GCC for partnering with the health care community to help during this pandemic,” said Jennifer R. Cruz, chief nursing officer at GRMC.

The program – an accelerated version of the 120-hour CNA program – requires a Basic Life Support class as well as a 48-hour course that includes a hybrid online and on-site training format.

“Patient and staff safety is paramount,” Hattori-Uchima said.

The program is approved by the Guam Board of Nurse Examiners and surpasses the eight hours of online training through the American Health Care Association that many states are following to train temporary nurse aides.

Information was provided in a press release.