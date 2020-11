A 24-year-old man was rushed to Naval Hospital Guam after he made contact with high voltage power lines while trimming a breadfruit or lemai tree, according to the Guam Fire Department.

The man fell 40 to 50 feet from the tree.

He was unresponsive while CPR was being conducted en route to Naval Hospital Guam.

Units from the Barrigada Fire Station and an Advanced Life Support unit responded to Ibanez Lane in Toto where the incident occurred.