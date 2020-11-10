An additional 240 cases of COVID-19 were officially reported to Department of Public Health and Social Services over a three day period between Saturday and Monday.

The Joint Information Center confirmed there were a total of 396 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Saturday. 156 of these cases were previously reported.

According to DPHSS there were 58 new cases reported on Nov. 6, 148 new cases reported on Nov. 7, and 190 new cases reported on Monday.

Of the 396 cases, 135 cases were identified through contact tracing and clusters in congregating living settings.

Seven cases reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.

There have been a total of 5,473 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 90 deaths on Guam.

1,729 cases are reportedly in active isolation and 3,654 cases have recovered and are no longer in active isolation.

New phone number for DPHSS isolation facility

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in urgent need of isolation at a Government of Guam facility can now contact the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) directly for transport to the isolation facility.

Beginning today, the following options are available to COVID-19-positive patients who want to inquire about isolation options at the Government of Guam isolation facility:

● From 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Call 311, Option 1

● From 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.: Call 998-4512

Guidance for patients whose results are positive

For patients who are asymptomatic or with mild to moderate symptoms, DPHSS recommends isolating yourself from others in your home. Make sure you are in a separate room with its own bathroom and that you do not share this space with others. It’s important that you avoid contact with other people in your home.

DPHSS will contact you to discuss options for isolation and explain next steps. However, patients who feel that home isolation may not be immediately possible and have not been immediately contacted by DPHSS may call the numbers above to determine proper isolation measures.

For patients who are severely ill: Advise your physician or DPHSS nurse of your symptoms or call 911. It’s important to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Six GDOE employees test positive for COVID-19

The Guam Department of Education (GDOE) received notification that six GDOE employees tested positive for COVID-19. These cases were identified at Wettengel Elementary School and Jose Rios Middle School, with two cases each identified at Finegayan Elementary School and Agueda Johnston Middle School.

Three of these cases were identified through contact tracing efforts. The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly.

Areas of the campuses will be cleaned and disinfected as needed.