25 boonie dogs journey to new homes

NEW HOMES: Ciera Tamayo and her son say tearful goodbyes to Arrietty, their foster dog destined for a home in Virginia. When they rescue animals, they love them like their own, and it is hard to see them go even if they are off to a great life, Tamayo said. Arrietty was one of 25 dogs that have been paired with new families or shelters in the mainland. There are two groups that worked together to make this possible. One is HEART Guam, a local animal welfare nonprofit focused on education and advocacy, of which two members have been coordinating stateside adoptions as a pilot program - the Boonie Flight Project. The other group is Guahan Paws for Pets, an animal rescue, rehabilitation, foster and adoption network based within a public Facebook group. The group fundraises to cover veterinary bills and tries to find permanent homes once the animals are healthy. John O'Connor/The Guam Daily Post