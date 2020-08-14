A total of 25 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today, the Joint Information Center stated.

Of the 25 newly confirmed cases, four cases were identified through contact tracing and one case reported recent travel from the continental U.S. and was identified in a quarantine facility, JIC stated.

Eighteen of the cases were confirmed through a Navy lab or Naval Hospital Guam. A total of 416 were tested today. Since March, 26,594 samples were tested.

To date, there have been a total of 502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 345 released from isolation, and 152 active cases. Of those cases, 443 are classified as civilians and 59 are military service members.