Twenty-five individuals are now under quarantine following their arrival at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport on Tuesday night. The majority of arrivals came from Honolulu while the rest flew in from Narita International Airport in Japan, according to Joint Information Center spokeswoman and Adelup Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Several buses parked outside the airport waited for the arriving passengers. Some buses were seen entering the Pacific Star Resort & Spa, one of the quarantine sites on island.

While both Honolulu and Narita are COVID-19 positive departure points, and the passengers would have still been subject to quarantine under older guidelines, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has now issued more stringent requirements on all arrivals into Guam.

Before March 31, the passengers would have had the option to enter into home quarantine.

Now, all arrivals without the proper health clearance, regardless of origin, will be subject to quarantine at a government facility. The clearance must be recognized by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, and certify that the passenger has tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 72 hours.

Quarantine at a government facility was first implemented on arrivals from the Philippines, which Leon Guerrero dubbed a "hot spot" due to several initial COVID-19 cases on Guam having recently traveled to the country. The quarantines last 14 days.

Last night's arrival from Narita may be one of the last international passenger flights coming to Guam in the near term.

"All flights are suspended with the exception of United operating on a much-decreased scale," stated Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, the airport authority marketing administrator. United Airlines informs the airport on a daily basis, and passengers are urged to contact the airline for details on future flights, she said.

United operates what are called "lifeline flights" based on need, and this applies to Narita, Saipan and Honolulu.