The GCA Trades Academy presented 25 Guam Department of Education students with level completion certificates Wednesday morning in Tiyan, with 30 individuals also receiving scholarships to attend the academy.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with Mealinesa Mathis, who received her National Center for Construction Education and Research Core and NCCER Construction Site Safety Orientation certifications.

“I actually wasn’t trying to go for a trade (at first),” Mathis admitted. “I was doing it to try and catch up for my school credits for senior year. But then I actually found myself interested in trades when I started going more often.”

She said participating in the trades academy was a step toward an eventual career.

“You never know what you want to do unless you try," Mathis said. "Anybody can think they can’t do it or that I can’t do it. ... I get talked down to a lot because I’m a young mom, but anything is possible and you can do anything, even if you have a kid at a young age."

Mathis, a senior graduating this year from Okkodo High School, said being a part of this program has benefited her in many ways.

“Just the people I’m around and, like, working together. I love teamwork with people,” she said. "And I’m not really a social person, but then when I started working with other people, that’s what made me want to come more often and made me more interested in doing the trades."

'Never stop learning'

Evan Dominic Argoncillo, another GCA Trades Academy student, received his Core certification as well as a scholarship to attend the academy.

“I was really interested in going this path,” said Argoncillo. “I was really motivated and determined.”

Argoncillo had been working in the retail and hospitality industry prior to joining the academy, but he said he never quite felt a sense of accomplishment.

“I knew nothing about the (heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC) trade. They just asked, ‘Oh, we need a helper,’ so I went for it. And not even two weeks in, I loved it. Not everything was the same. It’s always different. And I guess I enjoyed being out in the field,” he said.

When asked what was next for him, Argoncillo said, “To continue learning about the trade, about the units, as much as I can, and just continue learning more. Never stop learning.”

He said he aspires to work with commercial and industrial units for residential HVAC systems.

Employment opportunities

Through a partnership among GCA Trades Academy, Guam Community College, the University of Guam and various apprenticeship programs, more local people are joining the workforce, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“We started with them young, because we need to make sure our local people are trained and they have the skills,” the governor said. "There’s more jobs out there than there are people. We want to make sure that we continue giving the resources."

Judi Won Pat, GDOE interim superintendent, agreed with the governor.

“We don’t have enough workers, but we have a lot of jobs. ... Don’t forget this date, April 21. We’re going to have a job fair at our central office. It’s specifically to hire individuals for facilities and maintenance,” said Won Pat, adding that she is currently working with the Legislature to fill open positions within Guam's public schools.