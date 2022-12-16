A man who was extradited from Guam to Texas on sex abuse charges was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Devin Tainatongo moved to Guam after law enforcement began an investigation into allegations that he sexually abused a child over the course of four years, beginning when the child was 6 years old, according to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office in Texas.

“The abuse typically happened when Tainatongo would play hide-and-seek with the child and the child’s siblings. Tainatongo threatened to abuse the child’s other siblings if the victim ever told anyone about the abuse,” the district attorney’s office, based in McKinney, Texas, stated Tuesday.

Tainatongo, who resided in Plano, Texas, was eventually found to be living in Guam with his grandmother before the Guam Attorney General's Office, in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, extradited him to Texas for trial.

Tainatongo was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced this week to 25 years in prison, which, by law, is without eligibility of parole.

“This predator played hide-and-seek with his victim to create opportunities for abuse and threatened to hurt the child’s siblings if the child told anyone," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after the sentencing. "Law enforcement and our office refused to let him hide from the law. My office is grateful for the assistance of multiple law enforcement authorities in finding this child predator and bringing him back to Texas for justice.”