Twenty five-year-old Ronat Chutaro is being held on a $250,000 cash bail in a stabbing death of Arthur Wakuk.

The 28-year-old woman, Mathina Atiput, who faces charges for allegedly helping Chutaro elude authorities has been released and issued a notice to appear in court at a later date.

On Dec. 8, police reported to an aggravated assault complaint on Charles Toves St, in Tamuning by the Docomo Pacific Headquarters.

Wakuk, 54, was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment and care.

On Dec. 14, detectives received information that Wakuk died. They reclassified the aggravated assault complaint to a death investigation, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.

On Dec. 25, police found Chutaro with Atiput at a home along Swamp Road in Dededo. Both were transported to GPD Headquarters in Tiyan, Tapao stated.

Chutaro was arrested on several offenses: murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony and eluding police.

Chutaro and Atiput were booked and sent to the Department of Corrections.

Chutaro is expected to appear in court on Jan. 5.