Nearly 250 applicants stopped by the Guam Department of Education's job fair Friday, a welcome turnout as the department works to fill vacant teacher positions for the next school year.

GDOE has roughly 300 teacher positions to fill for school year 2022-2023, and the department is optimistic the recent implementation of the Educator Pay Plan, which provides a 20% raise to a teacher's base salary, will help with recruitment and retention.

"We had just under 250 job fair attendees, which was a very good number," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "I definitely believe that the pay raises affected the turnout, especially for those who might have been on the fence."

GDOE has been plagued by a shortage of teachers for many years as a result of recruitment and retention challenges. The positions the department advertised for at the job fair are for existing positions and not the new positions that would be funded under the fiscal 2023 budget.

Under personnel costs in the budget request, GDOE included the creation of 310 new positions, including:

• 197 school aide positions to address school safety and supervision.

• 87 positions to meet collective bargaining requirements.

• roughly 18 positions in special education and allied health.

For personnel costs, GDOE requested $227.5 million.

Currently, GDOE employs 1,738 teachers throughout the 41 public schools in the district with a student population of 26,600. Fernandez said the 300 positions will most likely be filled by retirees.

"A lot will hopefully be filled by retirees who are double-dipping, plus we have over 20 new UOG graduates attending," Fernandez said.

Also in attendance at the job fair was the Guam Commission for Educator Certification, the GDOE Division of CHamoru Studies and Special Projects, the Prugråman Pinilan, and the Guam Election Commission.