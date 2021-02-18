250 GDOE students on waiting list for face-to-face learning

There are about 250 Guam Department of Education students on the waiting list for face-to-face learning.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said there is capacity in classes currently, however, it’s not clear when those students will be allowed to return to face-to-face instruction as the department weighs safety for students and educators, and other factors, against students’ desire to return to campus.

Education board member Peter Alexis Ada asked during Thursday’s meeting if there were more parents wanting their children to attend face-to-face learning in the second semester.

“Yes … We have had to deal with a number of students who came to school who were not yet registered, and … in many cases, those students were accommodated,” Fernandez responded. “We do have additional students who were recorded on a waiting list for an opportunity to come in. There are about 250 students currently on the waiting list.”

Ada said he sees a need for GDOE to prepare for a larger number entering into face-to-face learning.

While Fernandez agreed, he pointed out that there are several factors to take into account before welcoming more students back into the classroom.

A major factor is the public schools’ capacity to accept these students.

“So we are working with the schools to determine how we are going to address these students on waiting lists, ensure that there is capacity,” he said. “And we are not at capacity yet, based on the two cohorts that we have in place.”

Another critical factor in planning for the expansion of face-to-face instruction is vaccination of GDOE employees.

“Employees did hope to complete the second dose of vaccines for employees in the schools who are able to take advantage of the opportunity. That second dose is going to take place basically between now and the end of February,” Fernandez said.

GDOE is working toward completing the vaccination of about 1,400 employees. Fernandez said, they wanted to give the opportunity for that to happen.

The department also is trying to reduce reliance on hard-copy learning so teachers can focus on just two modes: face-to-face and online.

“We are hoping to convince more students to go online so that we can strengthen that platform and reduce the reliance on the hard copy model," Fernandez said. "But eventually we do see the need to focus on two models of learning in order to open up opportunities to expand face-to face as the island’s situation improves.”

Fernandez said he hopes the procurement for GDOE’s home internet project moves forward quickly. This would allow GDOE to assist families by providing home internet access, which would mean at least some of the students on hard copy can switch over to online.

The department is also waiting for additional laptops to provide to students.