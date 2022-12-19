It was a day of achievement as 250 University of Guam students received their diplomas in the Fanuchån 2022 commencement ceremony held Sunday at the UOG Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

The event also recognized two dozen graduates from the pandemic lockdown year of 2020, who joined the walk down the aisle.

“As we celebrate the graduation of this class in the midst of the continuing challenges of the pandemic, economic disruptions, environmental emergencies and geopolitical tensions, we are continually reminded of the importance of our mission at the University of Guam, … to enlighten, discover and to serve,” UOG President Thomas Krise said during his opening remarks.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Today's ceremony, with our academic gowns and speeches and formal elements, symbolizes your place in all of this history and calls on you to continue to enlighten, to discover and to serve,” he said. “I am proud of your academic achievements and even prouder of your character. Take what you’ve learned with us and help make a better world for us all.”

Class valedictorian Cherissa Adonay, who graduated with a degree from the school of education, took a moment to reflect on the years of hard work she and her fellow classmates endured.

“I am honored to be standing here in front of you all, …. today we have become UOG graduates. The home of the Tritons is now also the home of tomorrow’s doctors, nurses, teachers, psychologists, artists, engineers and business professionals. Each of us have had our own unique experiences at UOG, a combination of good times and bad times, times of laughter and joy, and, of course, times of last-minute studying,” she said.

She said graduation is a time to reflect on the past, while looking forward to the future.

“It's a time that we, as graduates, get together for one last hurrah before moving on to bigger and better adventures. But graduation is not an end goal, it is, instead, a part of the larger journey of life. Where your future takes you, let it take you somewhere. Life is a journey and all of the accomplishments we achieve during its course should be taken as starting points for future achievements. Our graduation should serve as a launching point,” Adonay said.

Many of the graduates will be "laying new ground as the first in their respective families to complete a college education. UOG data show nearly one in three of its students self-reported as first-generation college students,” the university stated in a press release.

The commencement marks the accomplishments that students achieved despite struggles of adjusting to in-person classes, online classes and hybrid learning.

"Our Fanuchånan 2022 graduates have shown resiliency, that no struggle can keep them from receiving their diplomas on Sunday," Krise said in advance of the ceremony.