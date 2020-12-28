Twenty-five-year-old Ronat Chutaro is being held on $250,000 cash bail in the stabbing death of Arthur Wakuk.

The 28-year-old woman who faces charges of helping Chutaro elude authorities, Mathinia Atiput, has been released and was issued a notice to appear in court at a later date.

On Dec. 8, police responded to an aggravated assault complaint on Charles Toves Street in Tamuning, near the DOCOMO Pacific headquarters.

Wakuk, 54, was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for medical treatment and care.

On Dec. 14, detectives received information that Wakuk had died. They reclassified the aggravated assault complaint to a death investigation, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, Guam Police Department spokesman.

On Dec. 25, police found Chutaro with Atiput at a home along Swamp Road in Dededo. Both were transported to police headquarters in Tiyan, Tapao stated.

Chutaro was arrested in connection with several offenses: murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony and eluding police.

He and Atiput were booked and confined at the Department of Corrections.

Chutaro is expected to appear in court on Jan. 5.