A man accused of beating, stabbing, kidnapping and setting his alleged victim on fire is being held in prison on a $250,000 cash bail.

Manuel Junior Cabrera Tedtaotao, 39, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan late Thursday afternoon.

He faces charges of aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, each with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with kidnapping.

Tedtaotao was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The attack was reported on Aug. 21 in Dededo.

The victim had a 6-inch wound on his head that made his skull visible, according to the prosecution. He had a deep cut to the tissue between his neck and shoulder, a gash injury to his right calf, and life-threatening third-degree bums over a significant portion of his body.

An attending physician told police the victim had a 5% initial likelihood of survival.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 15.