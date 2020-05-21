The Guam Election Commission has started spending or committing $25,000-plus of the $600,000 in federal COVID-19 funding it received to buy masks, cleaning supplies and lease a temporary office space.

It's leasing for nearly $11,000 a temporary office space on the ground floor of the GCIC Arcade for all customer service transactions from May to December 2020, instead of having the public go to the third floor of the main GCIC building.

The temporary office has sneeze guard shields, hand sanitizers and marked spaces to maintain social distancing as added layers of protection for everyone, on top of the required wearing of masks.

GEC has ordered 80 infrared thermometers for $9,600 for temperature checks, and has obtained cleaning services. It has also started buying cleaning supplies, protective masks and related equipment for staff and poll workers, and for use at the polling sites during the August primary and the November general election.

The $600,000 is from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that the commission received to better address pandemic-related concerns.

"The COVID-19 funding will cover only the primary and general election because there's a federal position involved," said Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

The commission is holding a special election for mayor in Yona on May 30, with added local costs such as gloves and masks for staff and poll workers, as well as masks for those who may show up to vote without one.

The breakdown

The Guam Election Commission certified to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission the use of the CARES Act funding, including for pre- and post-election day deep-cleaning of polling places and to buy additional absentee voting materials and postage in anticipation of a higher volume of absentee ballot requests.

These are the current encumbrances and use of the estimated $25,000 out of the $600,000 in CARES Act funding:

Temporary office space: $10,854

Infrared thermometers: $9,600

Sneeze guards or shields: $1,321

Cleaning and disinfecting supplies: $1,140

Office chairs and upholstery sanitizing and cleaning: $490

Office cleaning: $400

Disinfectant solutions and hand sanitizer stands: $378

Staff masks and other PPE: $241

Arcade office signs: $100

Hand sanitizer dispenser and PPE: $24.95

18 candidacy filings

As of Wednesday, 18 individuals had filed candidacy papers that the Guam Election Commission accepted.

Among them are 17 vying for mayor and vice mayor positions, and one senator seeking reelection. The incumbent mayors of Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Santa Rita, Hagåtña, Agana Heights and Umatac are seeking reelection.

June 30 is the deadline to file candidacy for the Aug. 29 primary election.

The Guam Election Commission's temporary office for accepting candidacy applications is at Suite A11 on the ground floor of GCIC Arcade in Hagåtña.