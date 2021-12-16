Legislation to lift the local ban on firearm suppressors or silencers, a $25 million share for the Local Employers' Assistance Program, and two competing measures related to licensure rules and regulations for adoption agencies are a few of the bills passed by lawmakers Wednesday morning.

Only 13 lawmakers were present for voting; Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Jose Terlaje were absent and excused. That meant only seven votes - the majority at the time - were needed to pass any particular bill.

And seven votes is how many Bill 73-36 received. This measure would permit firearm suppressors, mufflers and similar devices provided that federal laws and regulations are followed.

The intent of the law is to provide additional hearing protection for people using firearms, but there were concerns raised during the session, including that suppressors could make it more difficult to identify where shots are coming from. There were also concerns that certain recommendations from the Guam Police Department were not incorporated into the bill.

Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., James Moylan, Clynton Ridgell, Telo Taitague, and Mary Torres voted in favor of Bill 73.

Sens. Joanne Brown, Sabina Perez, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton and Speaker Therese Terlaje voted against the measure.

Lone dissent for LEAP

Terlaje was also the lone vote against Bill 214-36, the measure to appropriate $25 million out of the General Fund as the local share for LEAP.

The governor has already committed $25 million in federal funding out of American Rescue Plan funding for the program, which is patterned after the federal Paycheck Protection Program and offers forgivable loans to pandemic-hit tourism businesses and other businesses left out of federal aid packages.

The speaker said she did not believe the governor's administration needed the bill to fund LEAP.

"It was clear from discussions with the administration on Bill 214-36 during session that ARP funds could be programmed to fully fund the $50 million LEAP program. I support the use of local general funds for critical services and needs where we cannot use ARP funds or to decrease taxes for all," the speaker stated, noting that amendments were proffered to require the use of federal funds before local funds, but ultimately failed.

Adoption agency bills

Lawmakers had also passed two measures with similar general goals - Bills 179-36 and 206-36.

Both mandate that adoption agencies or child placement agencies be licensed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, but differ in specific timelines.

These measures were introduced after some contention earlier this year stemming from a pair of bills intended to streamline the adoption process and expand the Newborn Infant Safe Haven Act.

The major divide with those bills had been over the regulation of adoption agencies, such as Ohala' Adoptions, which is the first to operate on Guam.

Bill 179 requires that adoption agencies be licensed by June 1, 2022. DPHSS is mandated to promulgate rules and regulations for licensure subject to the Administrative Adjudication Law.

But in the interim, DPHSS is to promulgate interim rules which will be exempt from the AAA, provided that a public hearing is held and the rules are submitted to the Legislature for publication no less than 30 days before becoming effective.

The interim rules will then remain in effect until June 1, 2022 or promulgated under the AAA, whichever happens first. The provisions of Bill 179 are also effective upon enactment.

Bill 206 grants DPHSS 180 days from enactment to develop and publish interim rules for the licensing and operation of child placement agencies, and describes what must be included as minimum standards.

The measure also grants exemption from the AAA, given that at least one public hearing is held and that no rule will be effective until the Legislature acts on them through a bill. These interim rules will remain effective for one year or until promulgation through the AAA, whichever is sooner. Bill 206 also appropriates $1,000 from Torres' office to DPHSS.

Taitague is the main sponsor to Bill 179, while Torres is the main sponsor for Bill 206. Both celebrated the passage of their bills, while Torres also stated that her measure was "unanimously favored" by health officials and community partners.

Other bills that passed:

• Bill 97-36: Requires public and charter schools, as well as the University of Guam and Guam Community College, to stock menstrual hygiene products, also known as the Period Poverty Act of 2021.

• Bill 106-36: Includes police precincts under the list of exceptions where one cannot openly carry or conceal carry a firearm.

• Bill 152-36: Closes inactive special fund accounts and repeals their enabling legislation.

• Bill 182-36: Amends sole source procurement law.

• Bill 205-36: Authorizes the Guam Ethics Commission to seek legal services.

• Bill 210-36: Approves plans for the Guam Pacific Island Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

• Bill 204-36: Establishes the Opioid Recovery Trust Fund and Opioid Recovery Advisory Council.

• Bill 66-36: Modifies the sunset provision of the "Special Qualifying Certificate; 1,600 Hotel Rooms Development" program.