$25M freed up in upcoming GovGuam budget through bond resale

The government of Guam will be able to redirect millions of dollars in the current and next fiscal years, thanks to a successful refinancing of a bond used to pay tax refunds, officials said.

A release from the Guam Economic Development Authority said the sale was met with “strong investor response” and yielded $63 million in total savings. Melanie Mendiola, GEDA Administrator clarified that $6.1 million in local funds will now be freed up for the current fiscal year, which ends September 30. The bulk of the savings will be realized next year, with about $25 million in reduced bond payments scheduled.

Yearly bond obligations will be lowered around $4.5 million after that until the higher, original annual payment amount resumes in 2029, according to Mendiola.

“The response we received from investors reflects the strong confidence they have for our island to fully recover from the toll the pandemic has taken on us,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in a release. “I will work with the Legislature in using the savings realized to go directly into greater investments into critical services such as healthcare, public safety, education and into the economy. Getting our island moving again and our people back to work in a safe environment is our top priority and the additional funds will not only help us get back to where we once were, but to surpass even that.”

The local budget is also expected to get a number of other windfalls, including the latest bailout from a congressional pandemic aid package, increased reimbursements of Section 30 funds and a newly authorized federal reimbursement for paying Earned Income Tax Credits.