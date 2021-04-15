Guam's eligible pandemic-hit workers should be able to receive their latest federal unemployment benefits totaling more than $25.3 million by early next week, said David Dell'Isola, director of the Guam Department of Labor.

This represents the second batch of mostly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments under the $1.3 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Tier 3 PUA covers unemployment benefits until Sept. 4, and Del. Michael San Nicolas said it's unlikely there would be additional federal pandemic relief packages after the ARP.

To date, more than 30,000 Guam workers have received $635.8 million in PUA, FPUC and Lost Wages Assistance benefits through the Guam Department of Labor, inclusive of the latest batched claims.

Dell'Isola said the latest $25.3 million in benefit payments, inclusive of $2.2 million in withholding taxes, is broken down as follows:

$12.9 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

$12.3 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

$108,000 in Lost Wages Assistance

The latest batching comes shortly after the local Labor Department announced the implementation of updated PUA eligibility criteria when filing claims on hireguam.com.

New eligibility criteria

The new options in the system cover workers who were laid off or had their work hours reduced, but their employers remain in business.

Also, now listed as new qualifying criteria are unemployment as a result of refusal to go back to work over employer's failure to meet COVID-19 safety standards and certain workers providing services to educational institutions.

PUA claimants can now check off the following new eligibility criteria, if they are applicable to their situation:

I am self-employed (including an independent contractor or gig worker) and experienced a significant reduction of services because of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

I was denied continued unemployment benefits because I refused to return to work or accept an offer of work at a worksite that, in either instance, is not in compliance with local, state, or national health and safety standards directly related to COVID-19. This includes but is not limited to, those related to facial mask wearing, physical distancing measures, or the provision of personal protective equipment consistent with public health guidelines.

I provide services to an educational institution or educational service agency and am unemployed or partially unemployed because of volatility in the work schedule that is directly caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency. This includes, but is not limited to, changes in schedules and partial closures.

I am an employee and my hours have been reduced or I was laid off as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

None of the above apply to me.

Earlier in the year, the U.S. Department of Labor said those on reduced work hours do not qualify for PUA, to the disappointment of thousands of pandemic-displaced Guam workers.

USDOL, on Feb. 25, revised its guidance and said that eligible reduced-hour workers are eligible to receive PUA and would qualify for accumulated retroactive PUA payments.

The federal PUA was extended twice. The Tiers 1 and 2 PUA were under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, while Tier 3 is under the American Rescue Plan.