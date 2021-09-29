$25M program to support hiring thousands of workers on hold

The launch of a government plan to promote the hiring of thousands of displaced workers by subsidizing wages worth up to $9.25 an hour per eligible worker – remains "on hold."

The wage subsidy program was first announced in June as thousands of private sector workers faced the end of their federally funded jobless benefits.

The government of Guam said in July that the wage subsidy program would result in the hiring or rehiring of 5,000 to 6,000 workers by paying for all or a portion of their hourly salary for up to 480 hours or three months.

Based on these numbers, and a maximum of $4,800 in payroll subsidy per worker, the program could cost about $25 million.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola confirmed on Tuesday that the jobs program remains on hold.

The jobs program has found itself competing for the same funding that is now being given directly to small businesses.

The governor's office said it consulted with the Guam Economic Development Authority and the business community. Employers said they preferred direct cash assistance through the GEDA Small Business Pandemic Grant 2021 Program. The GEDA program allows the cash assistance to go toward not only payroll but also for business rent, business utilities, business maintenance expenses and business vendor costs.

The governor's recent authorization of $20 million for GEDA's small business pandemic assistance grant has resulted in a pause on the launch of the wage subsidy program.

"The DOL subsidy program, meanwhile, is still under review," said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

Dell'Isola and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero first announced the Bisnes Para i Taotao program in June, hoping the payroll subsidy program would help businesses fill their job vacancies and the unemployed, many of whom no longer have federal jobless benefits to count on, will have better chances of getting hired with wages that are subsidized by GovGuam. The subsidy would be federally funded.

Jobless claims decrease

Guam's biweekly unemployment claims dropped to $3.1 million ahead of adjusted deadlines, including the closure of the online Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filing on Oct. 27, Dell'Isola said on Tuesday.

"We will turn off the online PUA application after that date," he said, but claimants will be able to have their claims fixed for payments beyond that, in person.

The federally funded PUA provided more than $805 million in financial assistance to 30,795 Guam workers, inclusive of this week's batched claims, Dell'Isola said.

It's the single largest pandemic relief program for Guam, which received a federal budget of $1.065 billion.

Biweekly claims once exceeded $20 million, but, with PUA payments nearing their end, the latest biweekly claims amounted to $3.1 million, which should reach workers by early next week.

This includes $1.6 million in PUA and $1.5 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, with $252,000 in taxes, Dell'Isola said. There's also $16,000 in Lost Wages Assistance claims.

"It's dwindling very rapidly," Dell'Isola said of the biweekly claims. "Most of these dollar amounts is us fixing those claims with issues related to the work search requirement, those that are trying to get their last filing in but had a hard time doing it, and things like that. We’ve been clearing those in record pace since PUA is closed down as far as new claimants."

The program does not end until June 2022, so people with prior issues with their claims, or those with pending appeals on eligibility or overpayment and waiver requests, still can be assisted, Dell'Isola said.

"We have money for administrative costs, to finish the work, to make sure appeals are adjudicated and claims paid," he said. "We have the resources to complete the process within reason."

The previous deadline of Oct. 4 has been adjusted to Oct. 6, for those who need to file their first PUA claims, he said.

All these topics and more will be covered in an informational hearing the Legislature's Labor Committee has scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 4.

Sen. Sabina Perez, committee chairwoman, called for the hearing to receive updates on the ending of PUA and related programs, workforce opportunities and workforce development.