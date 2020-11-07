$26.6M military telecommunications infrastructure contract awarded to Reliable Builders, Inc.

A local company was awarded a $26.6 million contract - the first of 12 planned Defense Policy Review Initiative Guam contracts.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded the firm-fixed price contract on Oct. 30 to Reliable Builders, Inc. The contract includes and includes two projects, Area Distribution Nodes and Site Telecommunications Cabling. The ADN was awarded on time, but the Site Telecommunications Cabling was awarded ahead of its January 2021 schedule, according to the NAVFAC press release.

Reliable Builders, Inc., a small business, of Tamuning, Guam will serve as the contractor for the construction of the new state-of-the-art digital communications backbone at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam which will provide on-island connectivity to more than 60 facilities within the new base, along with worldwide connectivity.

“We are very pleased to have awarded this contract to a local company in Guam as it helps spread the work throughout small businesses on the island,” said NAVFAC Pacific Deputy for Small Business Programs Regina Pasqualucci.

NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office Director Will Boudra said the awarding of the contract is great news.

“Not only did the NAVFAC Pacific team include two projects into this one contract award, we were able to award the additional Telecommunications Cabling project three months ahead of schedule," Boudra stated.

Work will be performed aboard MCBCB Guam with an expected completion date of May 2022. This project was funded by cash contribution from the government of Japan.

The work to be performed includes the construction of a telecommunications infrastructure required to provide connectivity between the key ADN facilities that support the U.S. Marine Corps main cantonment area, as well as the telecommunications infrastructure at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Center Finegayan, Guam. The work will also include construction of the outside plant telecommunications cabling for the MCBCB, Finegayan main cantonment.

“The best way I have found to visualize this project is to think of it as the digital superhighway for Camp Blaz,” said Boudra. “The project will build the digital highways within MCBCB, which will link every facility on the base to each other and those facilities with the outside world via a digital roundabout, or ADN, directing every electronic communication on to its next destination in the fastest and most secure way possible.”

Strategic guidance

DPRI provides strategic guidance and direction for the planning and execution of military build-out actions across the Pacific Region to sustain war-fighting capabilities and to achieve force posture realignments, including necessary training range development, the identification of unit and installation facility requirements, programming and budgeting, and supporting establishment requirements for all impacted Marines, Sailors and family members, according to the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, website.

The creation of Marine Corps Base, Guam is part of the DPRI and is the result of an agreement between the governments of Japan and the U.S. to move several elements of the III Marine Expeditionary Force from Japan to Guam.

NAVFAC is assigned to execute the master plan and environmental impact statement. It also leads the design and construction program management and acquisition.