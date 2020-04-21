26-year-old charged after police allegedly find drugs in vehicle

Dante Fortaleza Buensuceso, Jr.

Dante Fortaleza Buensuceso, Jr. 26, faces multiple charges after police pulled him over for an expired registration.

Around 5 p.m. on April 20, a white Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by the defendant, pulled in front of the patrol vehicle, then made a sudden U-turn, court documents state. 

A check of the license plates noted that the vehicle’s registration and insurance were both expired. The officers pulled over the vehicle and the defendant consented to a search of the vehicle, court documents state. Police allegedly discovered a black pouch with $460 and two clear resealable plastic bags containing a white crystalline substance.

Charges against Buensuceso include possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and vehicle without registration – both as violations.

