26-year-old charged after police allegedly find drugs in vehicle

Dante Fortaleza Buensuceso, Jr. 26, faces multiple charges after police pulled him over for an expired registration.

Around 5 p.m. on April 20, a white Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by the defendant, pulled in front of the patrol vehicle, then made a sudden U-turn, court documents state.

A check of the license plates noted that the vehicle’s registration and insurance were both expired. The officers pulled over the vehicle and the defendant consented to a search of the vehicle, court documents state. Police allegedly discovered a black pouch with $460 and two clear resealable plastic bags containing a white crystalline substance.

Charges against Buensuceso include possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and vehicle without registration – both as violations.