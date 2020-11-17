A 26-year old woman faces felony charges after she was found in a Lexus RC350 that had no license plates with unregistered weapons in the vehicle.

Police were checking on three vehicles that did not have license plates. They found the defendant, Shaylene Valentine, in the driver seat of the sport sedan, according to magistrates documents filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

During the search, police officers found a black Glock pistol with portions of the serial number obliterated as well as ammunition, documents state.

The defendant, who is a convicted felon for robbery and other charges, does not have a firearm ID card, documents state.

Valentine was charged with one count of possession of an unregistered firearm and one count of possession of a firearm without an identification card, both as third-degree felonies. She also faces one count of vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

She also told police she had actually arrived with her boyfriend Jesse Pinaula, who was arrested the same day for a different unregistered firearm, documents state.

Police noted that the firearm was reported lost on April 12.

The magistrates report notes that on Oct. 5, police investigated an assault complaint where a witness told police that Valentine struck her head "with what appeared to be a gun, however she was unable to get a good look at the gun..."

(Daily Post Staff)