263 cases in one day; rules unchanged

Social gathering and occupancy limits, quarantine requirements and other restrictions remain the same amid a new round of COVID-19 spikes, reaching 263 new cases on Wednesday alone with 13 hospitalizations, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office said.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score hit 65 as of Thursday.

That's higher than the 47.7 CAR score Guam recorded last year during surges in numbers of positive test results, hospitalizations and deaths, including patients pronounced dead on arrival, caused by the highly virulent delta variant of the coronavirus. Officials have said an ideal, or safe, CAR score for Guam is 2.5.

The latest spikes began right after Christmas and right after New Year's Day, with an average of 200 new cases a day, jumping from less than 10 cases a day during the weeks prior.

Department of Public Health and Social Services interim chief medical officer Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, said Thursday at a COVID-19 briefing that DPHSS is not recommending changes in protocols now.

Leon Guerrero and DPHSS territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky said the current spike may be a result of the increase in the number of social gatherings during Christmas and New Year's.

They also said the spikes could be a result of the delta variant since there remains no confirmation of the omicron variant on Guam.

The 10 samples that DPHSS sent Dec. 17 to the Hawaii State Laboratory for genome sequencing all were linked to the delta variant.

DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said 10 new samples were sent to the Hawaii State Laboratory this week.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, on Thursday night said the CAR score is just one of the factors considered.

"Again, we’re in a very different phase of this pandemic. Vaccinations, boosters, and treatment have been game-changers in our response efforts. What remains the most important factor is our health care systems. COVID hospital admissions remain manageable, no one is receiving ICU level of care, and no one is on the ventilator," she said.

The CAR score formula doesn’t include hospitalizations, Paco-San Agustin said.

"It used to be that if we had positive cases, retransmission and new cases, we would get corresponding hospitalizations. That is no longer the case," she added.

DPHSS' Pobutksy said, while Guam is seeing a COVID-19 spike in the number of cases and a "slight uptick" in hospitalizations, DPHSS is not seeing an increase in intensive care unit patients or those in need of ventilators to help them breathe, unlike in early November.

DPHSS reported 263 new COVID-19 cases from 1,647 tests run Wednesday. Of that number, 54 were identified through contact tracing. Guam public schools reported nine new cases among students and two among employees.

Guam's officially reported COVID-19 cases breached the 20,000 mark this week, registering 20,351 by Wednesday. Most of the patients have recovered. A total of 1,028 are isolating.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths since March 2020 reached 273.

Anti-viral pills

Leon Guerrero said DPHSS has placed orders for the COVID-19 anti-viral pills, which have been found to be more effective in treating those with the omicron variant.

Meanwhile, those infected with the delta variant respond well to the Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy, Leon Guerrero said.

Because nearly all of those who received the monoclonal antibody treatment responded well to the treatment, DPHSS believes the delta variant remains the dominant strain on Guam.

But given the possibilities, DPHSS wanted to make sure it has additional treatment methods should omicron become widespread on Guam.

"The reason for this is that with the omicron, the monoclonal antibodies do not work as well. However, when we had our spike back in August, the initial uptick, all of the genome sequencing that we did was negative for delta until the last part of August even though we were having a lot of spike, the delta genome was not detected until the last part of August," Leon Guerrero said.

18-39 age bracket driving spikes

Pobutsky provided COVID-19 data from Nov. 4, 2021, to Jan. 4 showing a readily visible spike in cases and positivity rate after Christmas and after New Year's Day, but not necessarily after Thanksgiving.

Adults in the 18-39 age bracket are "once again driving the recent spikes in cases after Christmas," Pobutsky said, followed by people in the 40-59 age bracket and then teenagers.

DPHSS officials reminded the public to continue observing the guidelines of wearing masks, watching distance and washing hands, and to become fully vaccinated or boosted.