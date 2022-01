The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,647 tests run on Jan. 5.

Of those positive cases, health officials tracked down 54 through contact tracing. There currently are 1,028 people in active isolation. There are 13 people who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 who are hospitalized.

These numbers factor in to the island's highest COVID-19 Area Risk Score of 65. Officials have said an ideal, or safe, CAR Score for Guam is 2.5.