263rd death linked to COVID-19 confirmed

Guam’s 263rd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Nov. 19.

The patient was a 69-year-old woman who was unvaccinated, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she, her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio “pray for solace for her friends and family.”

“As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, let’s remain persistent with our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at upcoming gatherings. Continue to wear your mask around others that are not within your immediate household, keep a safe and healthy distance between yourself and others, and do not attend a social gathering if you are sick. These are all important measures to emerge out of this holiday season, stronger.”

20 hospitalized for COVID-19

Twenty COVID-19 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 and half of them are unvaccinated.

Three patients were in intensive care.

There were three new cases of COVID-19 out of 212 tests performed on Nov. 21.

An additional 20 cases were also reported Monday as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported between Nov. 20 to 21.

(Daily Post Staff)