267th COVID-19-related death confirmed

Guam’s 267th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Dec. 1, the Joint Information Center announced Tuesday.

The patient was an 85-year-old woman who was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Acting Gov. Josh Tenorio and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered prayers to the patient's loved ones. Leon Guerrero is traveling in the states.

“With the holidays here, we must remain persistent with our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at upcoming gatherings," Tenorio said.

He urged residents to “continue to wear your mask around others who are not within your immediate household, keep a safe and healthy distance between yourself and others, and do not attend a social gathering if you are sick."

"Most importantly, get vaccinated if you are eligible and get your booster shot if it’s been six months or more. These are all important measures to emerge from this holiday season stronger.”

Eight COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Tuesday and one was in intensive care.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,118 tests performed on Dec. 6.

Four cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been 19,283 officially reported cases of COVID-19 on Guam.

(Daily Post Staff)