In three days, at least 269 small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic turned in their application for a portion of the $3 million program that pays up to two months of past-due commercial rent, and there could be many more applying in the next few days.

This is according to Guam Economic Development Authority Administrator Melanie Mendiola, who also said that there were at least 941 downloads of the application form from the GEDA website.

In fact, in less than seven hours of the opening of the rent relief program at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, GEDA had already received 110 submissions.

Submissions continued through Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The numbers are expected to go up over the weekend.

Public response to the program has been good and application traffic has been steady, Mendiola said.

GEDA's Small Business Rent Assistance Program helps eligible small businesses pay up to two months' worth of past-due commercial rent or up to $15,000, whichever is less.

Small businesses eligible to apply include food and beverage establishments, bars and restaurants, brick-and-mortar retail stores, and personal services businesses such as hair and nail salons.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 11, and is subject to the availability of funds.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued an executive order allocating $3 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funding for the GEDA program.

The application form and related materials are available on the GEDA website, www.investguam.com.

Completed application forms can be emailed to rentassistance@investguam.com.

This is the first commercial rent relief program of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Guam, leading to temporary and permanent business closures and the displacement of 30,000-plus workers.