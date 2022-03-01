Guam can expect to see $11.9 million out of a $26 billion national opioid settlement, with payments to the island anticipated to be made by the summer, according to Office of the Attorney General.

"We are delivering on our commitment to secure more resources to address Guam’s drug problem," AG Leevin Camacho stated in a press release. "Through yet another historic settlement, we will receive $11.9 million to help our people who are struggling with opioid use disorder and co-occurring disorders."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The AG's office announced Monday that the agreement with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson and three of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country - Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen - had been finalized.

The defendants will start releasing funds to a national administrator on April 2.

"The agreement marks the culmination of three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the United States and its territories. It is the second largest multi-state agreement in U.S. and Guam history, second only to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement," according to the press release.

Late last year, the Guam Legislature passed a bill that created an Opioid Recovery Trust Fund to hold settlement dollars and an Opioid Recovery Council to direct spending. The law designates the OAG as the single agency to bring opioid claims on behalf of Guam.

“The single-agency designation allows Guam to receive 100% of its settlement share," Camacho stated in the release. "We want to thank Gov. Leon Guerrero, sponsoring senator Shelton, and all supporting senators for their assistance in making this happen for our people."

About a year ago, the attorney general also announced that Guam would receive $280,000 from a settlement with consulting firm McKinsey & Company for its role in assisting Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies.

"Those funds are being directed toward service providers to assist with drug treatment and recovery efforts; outreach and education on addiction; and data gathering which will assist in securing additional resources in the future," the AG's office stated.