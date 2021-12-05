The funds come from the recently passed federal Infrastructure Law, according to a press release. The funds are supposed to focus on creating jobs for the redevelopment of aging water infrastructure, strengthening drinking water and wastewater systems, and supporting the revitalization of Guam’s economy.

The federal funding represents the single-largest investment in U.S. water infrastructure ever and is part of a big and bold $60 billion investment in the nation's infrastructure. The government of Guam will be working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water in the coming months to identify the tools, resources, and targeted technical assistance that will ensure an effective, efficient and equitable implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero continues to participate in discussions with state governors, federal agencies and private sector experts on the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the National Governors Association Infrastructure Summit in Annapolis, Maryland.

“The visions we are forming for the future growth of our island and nation include investing in the creation of jobs to transform our infrastructure and strengthen our economy,” Leon Guerrero said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the administration is “committed to providing clean, affordable, and safe drinking water and wastewater services to all of Guam.”

He added the federal support allows them to realize goals sooner.

“We look forward to working together with the U.S. EPA to maximize our use of these funds and to foster sustainable improvements that will safeguard our natural resources for the future,” he said.