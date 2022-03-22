27,000 students to get help with food money this month

Nutritional assistance benefits will be in students’ P-EBT cards before the month’s end.

“Yes, that is the plan and we should be able to meet that deadline,” Department of Public Health and Social Services Spokeswoman Janela Carrera said.

Public Health and the Guam Department of Education are working together to release $11.8 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services division to help students' households pay for food.

The funding covers approximately 27,000 eligible students in both GDOE and the Department of Education Activity, DODEA schools.

Each eligible student will receive $483 in temporary emergency nutrition benefits to cover school meals over the summer. The benefit is calculated based on a daily rate of $7.97 for U.S. territories.

Guam’s State Plan estimated 2,748 newly identified income-eligible children in School Year 2021 and newly identified children during Summer 2021.

A total of 26,094 P-EBT cards were issued during the first round. Those who are new or have lost the initial card will have an opportunity to get a card during distribution.

Dates for distribution have not been announced but a location at Micronesia Mall has been confirmed.

The benefits will be issued once and will expire one year from the issuance date.

During the first round, some parents reported expending the funds within six months. At the time, each eligible student received $1,243.

Stretching the food budget

With less than half that for the second round, The Guam Daily Post spoke with Bank of Guam’s Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer Lesly-Anne Leon Guerrero on how to stretch those dollars as long as possible.

First, consider whether the P-EBT will replace or supplement your family’s food budget and how long you’d like the money to stretch.

“One of the questions we often are asked is how to save,” Leon Guerrero said, “I think the same can be applied to P-EBT benefits.”

To make the $483 last, she says to try:

• Set a budget, make a shopping list, and stick to it.

• Get your kids involved when making the budget and shopping list so they learn the value of the dollar and take ownership of their own food allowance.

• Be mindful of your P-EBT balance and have your kids do the same before heading out to shop.

• Stick to the essentials but try to allow for an affordable treat once in a while.

• Look out for special deals and sales, or buy in bulk when you can.