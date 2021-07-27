The Department of Public Works has acquired 27 school buses formerly used by the Department of Defense Education Activity. The buses will be ready for use by the start of the school year Aug. 12, officials said.

DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez said that the buses were previously owned by Alutiiq, an Alaskan company contracted by DODEA. The 27 buses cost more than $300,000. They are now in the possession of DPW bus operations.

“We were able to place a bid on it and it was purchased (using) the CARES Act,” Ibanez said. “We are in fact registering them, getting them up to safety inspection code so we can use them in the upcoming transport this school year."

DPW now has 138 buses in its fleet. However, it’s still short more than 50 buses - and that number increases when you take into account the number of working buses.

Currently there are 100-plus operational buses, the rest of the fleet is undergoing maintenance and repair.

“Our magic number for all GDOE, charter schools and private schools is 189 buses. We are able to support with our current fleet, but of course with this whole pandemic and social distancing we are looking at purchasing additional buses,” Ibanez said.

“Right now we are waiting for parts for replacement, radiators, stuff like that in order for us to make sure it's safe on the road. Parts are coming in and as they are coming in our mechanics are addressing the issues."

Once complete, tested and inspected, the buses will be placed back into the fleet for operation.

DPW hopes to purchase 30 additional buses but that will take time.

“We are addressing the funding, the specifications, because those have to go out for invitation for bid. So we have to do the market research and work with procurement on that,” Ibanez said.

So far no funding sources have been identified.

“There’s a grant that we are looking at - the (Diesel Emissions Reduction Act) grant. We are working with Guam EPA on that but of course it’s not going to cover the 30 buses," Ibanez said

170 bus routes

On Aug. 12, Ibanez said there will be 130-plus buses in operation to cover the 170 routes. They'll work to ensure they're in compliance with the social distancing guidance.

“Currently we are working with Public Health to provide us guidelines on the social distancing in the school buses. But we just did the summer program and we maintained the 6-feet social distance," Ibanez said.

About 5,400 students were enrolled in the GDOE’s summer school program but when school starts Aug. 12, roughly 23,800 students are expected to return to in-person instruction and a majority of public school students rely on busing to get to and from school.

“Usually the capacities of the buses are 60 pax, but we had to decrease it to 30 pax in the school buses so usually we use two to three buses for one route,” Ibanez said.

With the new school year less than three weeks away, Ibanez was realistic in noting there may be a few hiccups at the start of the school year.

“We anticipate there will be a lot of hiccups in the first or second week. We are working aggressively with GDOE to address those areas but we reassure the child riders that they will be at school on time. There will be some issues but we will try to address them on the forefront,” Ibanez said.

Ibanez said that a school bus schedule would be available by Aug. 1, as they are finalizing coordination efforts between public, private and charter schools.