While many held off their plan of buying a property in the midst of a pandemic, Brian C. Muna and his wife Marissa said they pursued their dream of owning their first home together because of low interest rates and projections that housing prices would increase further.

"It's definitely a challenging time and we weren't sure if it was the right time to buy a house in the middle of this pandemic," the husband said. "But we're glad we did it."

On Monday afternoon, 27 households, including the Muna family, received their first time homeowner assistance program certificates from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Guam Housing Corp. President Edith Pangelinan.

The GHC-administered program awards eligible first-time homeowners up to $10,000, which they could use to cover their closing costs.

In the case of the Muna family, since they already closed in February and are about to finish the ongoing renovation to the property, the GHC award will reimburse them for what they spent to close the deal, they said.

"Watching the housing market go up, it did encourage us to be homeowners. That and the low interest rates played a part to get us where we want to be," Marissa Muna said.

GHC's Pangelinan, in a ceremony at the Adelup lawn, said there's about half left of the more than $500,000 in grant funding for fiscal 2021, so she encourages those who are in the process of buying their first home to avail of the GHC grant program.

Closures helped family save

For Severino Urbano and Vanessa Valencia, both 27 years old, the closure of businesses and social restrictions during the pandemic helped them save money to realize their dream of owning their first home together.

"Oddly enough, with all the negative things the pandemic brought, it actually made it easier for us to secure the house," Urbano said. "I guess the process is a little bit different for our realtor but in a way we're able to save money because we're not able to go out as much."

They closed on a home purchase in July, so the GHC grant will retroactively cover the closing cost they spent, they said.

"We moved in right before the second lockdown," Urbano said. "When the second lockdown came, we already kind of settled in our new home. Everything was kind of perfect timing."

The couple said they started working on buying their first home together around Thanksgiving 2019, including working with GHC on how to avail of their assistance program.

Low interest rates

Angelin Castro, 27, and Edwin Carlos, 29, said the pandemic delayed the closing date for their first home together by three months, but they said it was worth the wait.

"It's a home we can call our own," Carlos said, adding that it's a good feeling to know that they are no longer renting and are now investing in something they own.

Tony Benavente and his wife of 29 years, Josie, said after several years of renting, owning their own home on Guam is a relief.

"One thing we took advantage of, was the low interest rate when we applied for mortgage," Benavente, now in his 60s, said.

The governor, in her remarks during the presentation of certificates to the first time homeowners, acknowledged that it was the vision of the late former Speaker Ben Pangelinan that afforded numerous families the opportunity to own their home.

She said it's also something that she and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio want "every person on this island to have an opportunity to experience and treasure."

"In these days and times, we are concerned about job security, safety for ourselves and family and also having a home to call our own. This program has made that happen for you," the governor said.

Of the 27 households approved to receive the GHC assistance, 25 were able to join the presentation of certificates.

"If you're a first time homeowner, try to prequalify with a bank and get in touch with someone over at Guam Housing. They are extremely helpful. Work with the bank and know your financial situation. It will help pave the way to owning a home one day," new homeowner Marissa Muna said.

Before she and her husband got married in June 2019, they were already planning on getting their own home. They also valued the encouragement from their parents about the importance and the joys of homeownership.

"Set a goal together as a young couple. Try to save up. That really helps," Brian Muna said.