Twenty-seven Guam high school students graduated from the national college preparation program Upward Bound and have been accepted into institutions of higher learning.

The students received certificates of completion at a ceremony on Aug. 8.

Fifteen of the students are now attending the University of Guam, 10 are attending Guam Community College, and two are attending mainland institutions, California Polytechnical College and St. Louis University.

“The graduates’ successful acceptance into college is a testament to the hard work and commitment the UB students, parents, and staff made to achieve that goal,” said Rowena T. Andrade, director of Upward Bound.

The Upward Bound program, administered locally by the University of Guam, is a federally funded program designed to help low-income or first-generation college students gain the skills and motivation to continue on to college.

The program received a $478,486 budget for the coming school year.

Upward Bound college prep grads

1. Kiana Amuan, Simon Sanchez High School

2. Alyanna Bantugan, Okkodo High School

3. Venus Borja, Okkodo High School

4. Angel Danan, Simon Sanchez High School

5. Phil Dela Cruz, John F. Kennedy High School

6. Symphony Guevera, George Washington High School

7. Adrian Lacap, Okkodo High School

8. Yvan Oftana, Okkodo High School

9. Tristan Pajela, Simon Sanchez High School

10. Casey Rosario, Tiyan High School

11. Kamarin Santos, John F. Kennedy High School

12. Taiga Sato, John F. Kennedy High School

13. Dominick Tangonan, Okkodo High School

14. Yssabelle Valencia, Simon Sanchez High School

15. Vince Verango, John F. Kennedy High School

16. Christian Baluyut, Simon Sanchez High School

17. Zaine Benavente, John F. Kennedy High School

18. Kyle Anne Bustamante, Simon Sanchez High School

19. Lizelle Carlos, Tiyan High School

20. Candace Cepeda, George Washington High School

21. Alexia Fejeran, Okkodo High School

22. Genneva Imbuido, Simon Sanchez High School

23. Amorlynn Mesa, John F. Kennedy High School

24. Marvin Ocampo, Simon Sanchez High School

25. Isabella Serrano, John F. Kennedy High School

26. Genica Suerte, Simon Sanchez High School

27. Pristine Tapao, Academy of Our Lady