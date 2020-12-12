27 new cases out of 443; CAR Score at 1.6

There are 27 new cases of COVID-19 out of 443 tests performed on Thursday, according to the Joint Information Center's Friday night update.

Six cases were identified through contact tracing. There are now 7,079 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 115 deaths. There are 551 people in active isolation and 6,413 people who’ve completed isolation.

The new cases raises the COVID Area Risk Score to 1.6, a slight increase from the previous days’ 1.5. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

While the governor said she would lift social gathering restrictions if the island reduced the CAR Score, which at one point was over 40, to the ideal 5.0 or lower, there hasn’t been a decrease in the last two weeks since the score dipped.

In a press release Friday night, the Joint Information Center noted that ta CAR Score of 2.5 or less is the ideal long-term goal. A score that low also has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths, the release notes.

Community mass testing this weekend

The Department of Public Health and Social Services continues COVID-19 community mass testing today and tomorrow at the Micronesia Mall parking lot, adjacent to the Ross parking garage from 8 a.m. to noon; and at the Guam Judicial Center parking lot and the Guam Premier Outlets food court parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon.

Only four people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. Residents don’t need to be showing symptoms for this free testing. They are asked to bring a picture ID.