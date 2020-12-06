Twenty seven tested positive out of 610 COVID-19 tests, the Joint Information Center confirmed Sunday.

To date, there have been a total of 7,004 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 113 deaths, 835 cases in active isolation and 6,056 not in active isolation.

As of Sunday, Guam's COVID Area Risk Score is 2.0 and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date, JIC stated.

The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. Guam’s ideal CAR Score is 5.0 and below.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services offered free COVID-19 testing in Tiyan on Saturday. A total of 164 people sought testing at the Tiyan site.

