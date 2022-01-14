274th death, 423 new COVID-19 cases

A 66-year-old woman who was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 11 is the island's 274th COVID-19-related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was partially vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed condolences, saying she, first gentleman Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio are praying for the patient's family.

“By protecting ourselves individually, we are also able to protect our most vulnerable," she added, noting the increase in the daily numbers of COVID-19 cases on the island.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 423 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,286 specimens analyzed Jan. 12.

Guam currently has 2,934 people in isolation.

Among those in isolation are 18 people in local hospitals, two of whom are in intensive care units, JIC stated in its report.

Of the new cases, 135 were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 22,479 officially reported cases, The island's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 233.

Symptomatic patients prioritized in the no-appointment line

Beginning Monday, Jan. 17, residents who weren't able to make an appointment for the Tiyan community test site will be prioritized at the unscheduled drive-up point.

In response to the increased number of COVID-19 cases, public health officials recently extended the Tiyan community outreach testing. The testing has transitioned from first-come, first-served to an appointment-based system in an effort to improve efficiency and reduce wait time for those who have appointments.

The outreach will continue to see unscheduled drive-ups, but only on a limited basis, and officials can't guarantee a certain wait time.

To schedule an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

As of Thursday afternoon, appointments for Friday and Saturday were all booked.

While the tests are available at various clinics, and the test themselves are free, most clinics charge a doctor's fee for the visit.

Port employees

Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory J. Respicio was notified Thursday of five employees who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Port’s Contact Tracing Team identified all employees who are close contacts and is coordinating the testing with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Port stated in a press release.

Elderly, people with health issues at risk

Older adults and individuals with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19, according to Public Health. Serious chronic medical conditions include:

• Heart disease.

• Diabetes.

• Lung disease.

• Obesity.

• Immunocompromised conditions (e.g. cancer, lupus).

• Chronic liver disease.

• Chronic renal disease.

• Neurologic or neurodevelopmental condition.

• Current or former smoker.