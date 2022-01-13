The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 274th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 11.

The patient was a 66-year-old woman, partially vaccinated with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Jan. 11, according to the JIC report.

“Josh, Jeff and I pray for comfort of her loved ones in this most difficult time,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “By protecting ourselves individually, we are also able to protect our most vulnerable.”

On Thursday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 423 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,286 specimens analyzed on Jan. 12.

Guam currently has 2,934 people in isolation.

Among those in isolation are 18 people in local hospitals, two of whom are in the intensive care unit, the JIC report states.

Of the new cases, 135 were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 22,479 officially reported cases, The island's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 233.

Elderly, people with health issues at risk

Older adults and individuals with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19. Serious chronic medical conditions include:

Heart disease

Diabetes

Lung disease

Obesity

Immunocompromised conditions (e.g. cancer, lupus)

Chronic liver disease

Chronic renal disease

Neurologic or neurodevelopmental condition

Current or former smoking