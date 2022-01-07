274th fatality, 243 new COVID-19 cases

Guam’s 274th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Dec. 2, 2021, the Joint Information Center reported Friday.

The patient was a 76-year-old woman who was vaccinated but had underlying health conditions. It was not indicated why the reporting took a month from the death.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 243 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,802 tests run on Jan. 6.

A total of 122 cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 20,594 officially reported cases and 274 deaths. The COVID-19 Area Risk score is 89.7.