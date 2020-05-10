$276M approved for Guam's unemployment programs

An initial $276 million for Guamanians who’ve been displaced or lost hours because of COVID-19 has been approved and the funds are expected by next week, Adelup announced.

The Guam Department of Labor, which is still working on standing up the program, received the notification Saturday morning of the approval of “its initial increment of funds” for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs, according to a news release.

The announcement of the federal aid comes as the island officially transitions into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, which is part of the governor's plan to gradually reopen the island and its economy in phases.

As part of PCOR 2, additional retailers and other businesses will be allowed to open their doors to customers, which also means bringing back employees.

As part of the plan, the governor and her recovery and medical panels will monitor the number of COVID-19 infections on island.

As of Saturday, 17 people were tested, and of those all were negative. Additionally, two more people have recovered, Adelup stated.

To date, there have been ​151 cases​ confirmed through COVID-19 testing, with five deaths and ​124​ released from isolation.

Increments

The U.S. Department of Labor accepted Guam’s budget request that was sent April 28 for both the PUA and FPUC programs.

The federal agency intends to provide Guam funding for the two programs in increments.

“As funding is expended, the federal government will provide additional increments to ensure benefits can be paid,” officials stated.

GDOL Director David Dell'Isola has said applications are expected to be available in the next couple of weeks and that the official start of the program and dissemination of checks will follow.

GDOL is finalizing its online application portal and telephone and appointment-based options to promote social distancing. An entire physical operations and call center will be opened for the submission, adjudication and processing of applications, and to answer questions about this new-to-Guam program, the release stated.

“I want to credit my staff at GDOL for their continued resolve in working to stand up this 80-year-old program in a matter of weeks,” stated GDOL Director David Dell’Isola. “The work continues to ensure that we establish a PUA and FPUC program that incorporates the control mechanisms and proper execution required to keep the program going through Dec. 30, 2020.”

Employers urged to register impacted employees

Meanwhile, GDOL continues to encourage employers and businesses to register on hireguam.com, which will allow them to input data on employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of last week, about 559 employers had reported 7,522 of their employees were laid off, furloughed or had their pay cut as a result of the pandemic, according to GDOL special projects coordinator Hannah Cho.

That's less than 20% of the 38,000 workers expected to be affected by the pandemic.

“We are one step closer to providing these unemployment benefits to our people who have been waiting patiently for our government and the federal government to properly establish this very complex program,” stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“Along with the first batch of cash assistance program checks we released on Friday – and the economic impact payments that are expected to be released over the next two weeks – more assistance for our people will be available.”