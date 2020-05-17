GovGuam now has in its account the initial $276 million meant for unemployment relief checks, but nearly 17,500 workers in the data system still cannot apply for those benefits.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Thursday told senators the software is still being prepared for the online application process.

Using sole-source procurement, GDOL awarded $791,850 to Florida-based Geographic Solutions for the computer program. It's the same vendor that developed GDOL's virtual one-stop system, hireguam.com.

While the off-island vendor is still working with Guam Labor on the module, trainings continue on all aspects of the program, including use of the software.

"This is the most crucial piece of the whole pie because the whole (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and (Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation) programs will be done online. I need to get this module as clean as possible to meet the demands of the application process," Dell'Isola said.

He's among directors who presented at the legislative informational hearing on GovGuam's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's fiscal team told senators the initial $276 million for the PUA and FPUC programs is among the federal pandemic relief funds that GovGuam has already received, out of the $1.3 billion in cumulative amounts expected. Guam Labor requested a budget of $924 million.

At least 923 employers who logged onto hireguam.com so far reported a total of 17,458 employees who were laid off, got furloughed or received pay cuts as a direct result of the pandemic. This is based on Saturday data from Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator for GDOL.

That's 46% of the 38,000 workers that Guam Labor anticipated will be affected by the pandemic.

"That number continues to grow every day and we continue to verify these employers and monitor that module," Dell'Isola said.

GDOL expects the "employee" online application process to open before the end of May.

The PUA benefit could be up to $345 a week. Anyone who receives any PUA funding is eligible to receive an additional $600 a week in FPUC aid, for a total of $945.

Another factor that impacts benefits is the so-called $150 earnings disregard that Dell'Isola said had just been recently provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Guam Labor is updating its implementation plan that the USDOL accepted, while also preparing application processing centers.

GDOL is also launching an advertising campaign to get affected employers to help their employees prepare their online application, Dell'Isola said.