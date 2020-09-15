Guam’s 27th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 3 p.m. this afternoon, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 45-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions, according to JIC.

The woman was admitted to GMH almost a month ago.

"She was initially admitted to GMH on Aug. 17 and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," JIC stated.

"As we mourn the passing of this woman, we must also remember her for the life she lived. To her family, friends, and those who cherished her, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero."What we are seeing among COVID-19 deaths across the nation are rapid declines in health, sudden deaths, and the inability to be with loved ones in their final moments. COVID-19 has changed the way we mourn — we can't grieve with family, we can't comfort each other, and we can't hold each other. I urge everyone to do what they need to do to prevent any more losses.”

(Daily Post Staff)