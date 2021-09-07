28,000 GDOE students start online learning today

One week after face-to-face learning for kindergarten to 12th-grade students paused islandwide, Guam Department of Education students will begin online learning today.

GDOE has spent the past week training teachers and staff for 28,000 face-to-face students to temporarily switch to online learning as COVID-19 cases on the island increased including among teachers and staff at public and private schools.

COVID-19 student tracking data has shown that COVID-19 spread is not occurring in the school setting.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez has said, “it's very likely that those who are positive are members of households. Those households have children, and those children go to public school.”

GDOE also spent last week distributing laptops to students.

But for students who don't have internet service at home, remote learning could mean going to places where there's a WiFI connection. GDOE does not have any internet devices left. A waiting list has been open since April, as GDOE is in the process of procuring additional devices.

Students will be able to go to the nearest Community Learning Center and public school for internet access.

“Every school will be open during the day for students to access work online. We’re just trying to set up a time, but, generally, it will be in the school day,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

A schedule may need to be created depending on the demand for access at the sites.

GDOE is looking into how they will get meals to students for the duration of the closures.

In light of the governor's EO, student absences during school closure will not count toward habitual truancy. GDOE will continue to contact students with habitual absences to see what resources can be provided.