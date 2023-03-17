28 days to sign Eagles Field lease

The government of Guam was given 30 days from March 15 to sign the lease for the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, or the Department of Defense will instead use that land for other military purposes, according to Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas.

Also known as Lå'lo, the Eagles Field property is the proposed site for a planned medical complex, which will include a new public hospital for Guam - a major initiative of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration.

The project has been mired in controversy over land return issues, as several families claim ancestral ownership of the federally controlled property.

Tensions rose Wednesday between Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Speaker Therese Terlaje - chair of the legislative committee on land and health - over information that the lease would be delivered to the governor for her signature that afternoon.

All the while, a measure authored by Terlaje, requiring legislative approval for any purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government, remains at the governor's desk. Action on that measure, Bill 12-37, won't be due until March 20.

Leon Guerrero did not sign the lease Wednesday afternoon, but did receive a letter from Nicholson informing her that the U.S. Navy has fulfilled requirements on its end, and is prepared to sign the lease after GovGuam has appended its signature. Included in that letter was the 30-day deadline.

Inaction unwanted

That is a firm time frame, regardless of any changes that might be proposed for the lease, Nicholson said Thursday during a meeting with media representatives at JRM headquarters on Nimitz Hill.

"We don't want to let this continue on forever. But I think we're in a good place because we've been negotiating for months now," Nicholson said. "We're not in the business of, 'let's just kick the can down the road,' ... Again, if the government of Guam chooses not to enter into this lease, we have other things we can earmark for that (property)."

The land likely would be purposed for military housing if not used for the medical complex, Nicholson said.

Meanwhile, the governor has committed to signing the lease, although it's not clear how soon that will happen.

Nicholson's statements Thursday also reiterate what the governor has said time and again: that the Eagles Field property will not be returned to GovGuam as excess land from the federal government.

To counter that argument, the speaker, in the past, pointed to the 2021 letter from then Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite, indicating that land identified for the medical complex would be made part of the military's net negative inventory, or property that could be transferred to GovGuam.

No more 'excess' lands

But Nicholson explained Thursday that the letter should be understood with the context that reassessments happen in conjunction with geopolitical changes. The major consideration now for existing federal property on Guam is the need to set up missile defense facilities in light of threats from China, he said.

Federal excess land is a designation given to property determined to have no military utility at the time of designation, but that does not automatically begin the formal transfer process, the rear admiral said.

Braithwaite's letter came in January 2021, but by fall of that year, as it became clear that missile defense for Guam would require multiple locations, military engineers identified Eagles Field as a prime site to set up facilities, Nicholson said.

"But because of the commitment that was made, the engineers went back and they said, 'Can we make the system work without using that parcel of land to be able to use it for a hospital?' They redesigned the entire missile defense system to make that work," he added.

Now, in consideration of the need to site missile defense systems, there will be no lands identified as federal excess with the exception of parcels already in the formal transfer process, according to Nicholson.

"The next report that we'll put out, as required by the (National Defense Authorization Act) that lists the disposition of all DOD lands on Guam, will show that none of the stuff left is excess," Nicholson said.

Lease requirements

The lease for the Eagles Field property covers 112 acres and will come at no cost to GovGuam, under the condition that several requirements are met for the new hospital.

These requirements were determined after considering shortfalls in both the military and civilian hospital systems, and include a hyperbaric recompression chamber for the treatment of diving injuries and patients requiring hyperbaric oxygen treatment, inpatient rehabilitation capabilities, inpatient hemodialysis capability, a pediatric intensive care unit and an interventional radiology facility for cardiac catheterization. The Navy provided this list of requirements to GovGuam earlier this year.

"In all of those cases, what we desired for the military members and their family members, all of those are actually things that benefit the community here as well," Nicholson said.

The Navy also requires the new hospital to be able to receive patients in a "mass casualty" scenario, such as a natural disaster or major incident. A specific type of landing pad is also required for the hospital, to accommodate military aircraft, which could be involved in rescue or medical missions.

In a release published Wednesday morning about the lease and a meeting that took place Tuesday among the rear admiral, the governor and certain lawmakers, the speaker said it was unclear if civilian patients would be the priority of the new hospital if it were to become full, absent details of the lease.

But both Nicholson and the governor have now said the new hospital would function like Guam Memorial Hospital, a public hospital.

"It's a hospital for the people of Guam. And just like GMH today, if it has a specialty that the Naval Hospital doesn't have, we send a referral. Just like GMH does with (Guam Regional Medical City). That's the normal process of how hospitals and health care does business," Nicholson said.

Right now, he said, 4,000 military members or their dependents are sent on average per year from DOD medical facilities to local facilities under referrals, when DOD facilities don't have the care they need.

Nicholson said he has made himself available to speak with local lawmakers, but, except for the meeting Tuesday, no lawmakers have spoken with him.