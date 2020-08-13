A total of 28 COVID-19 cases were confirmed today by the Joint Information Center.

That’s an updated figure to the 26 that was stated by the governor’s office earlier today.

That increases the total number of confirmed cases to 477 since testing started in March. Officials said eight people are hospitalized and of those two are at the Guam Memorial Hospital intensive care unit.

There are still five COVID-19 deaths. There have been 343 people released from isolation, and 129 active cases.

Of the total cases, 426 are civilians and 51 are military service members.

With 26,600 people tested, the positivity rate is at 1.7%.

According to the Joint Information Center report, people in their 20s lead the latest surge with 100 people in that age group having tested positive. That's followed by people in their 30s at 91, then the 40s at 80.