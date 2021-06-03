The Guam Department of Education is waiting for feedback from the U.S. Department of Education before the department can submit a final budget proposal on how to spend $287 million from the American Rescue Plan.

GDOE has until the end of July to submit a breakdown of how the department intends to spend the federal funding which is intended for more than 30,000 students to safely return to classrooms in August.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said a final draft is being worked on but there are a few items that are still being reviewed before the finishing touches can be made.

Although the budget proposal has not been finalized, Fernandez shared some of the spending priorities.

Right off the bat, about $49 million will go to charter schools and private schools, leaving GDOE to spread out $238 million among its 41 public schools.

Fernandez said approximately 50% to 60% or roughly $150 million will be dedicated to capital improvement projects.

“These are projects that will go towards improving, renovating and upgrading our school facilities. That’s quite a large amount and that has to do with electrical and plumbing upgrades, site improvements, looking at roofing, hardware, surfaces of walls, fire protection and so forth,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said the department would align the funds with the priorities and findings of the department's facilities master plan.

GDOE also is working with a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team.

“I think they are in the tail-end of completing their school assessments. They are going school to school to get an updated assessment of the needs and the issues building by building in our school system. We are anticipating having that assessment complete by mid-summer,” said Fernandez.

Approximately $20 million may be allocated “just to upgrade the desks and chairs throughout our school system,” Fernandez said.

“Almost all schools are requesting replacement or exchange of the desks they currently have. Not only are some of the desks old and dilapidated but some of the desks either were too large or configured to where it would be too hard to abide by the distancing requirements,” he added. Schools must comply with the 3-foot social distancing requirement set by Public Health.

Fernandez said GDOE will also provide funding to schools for instructional supplies for teachers and learning supplies for students.

Teachers won’t have to pay for classroom supplies out of their pocket as they would normally do, he said.

GDOE also is dedicating funding for supplies for students so that parents don’t have to buy school supplies to support the needs of classrooms.