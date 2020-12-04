28K could get COVID-19 vaccine by next month

The first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine that is expected to arrive on Guam this month will provide 7,800 doses that can immunize 3,900 people, who will need a total of two shots each, a doctor familiar with the plan said Thursday.

The first batch will be the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc., which is still awaiting U.S. Federal Drug Administration approval for emergency use.

But the next shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses, made by Moderna, will have a greater impact on Guam.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, a key COVID-19 adviser to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, said Guam has been allocated 25,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and another shipment of 25,000 for the followup doses, he said.

Moderna's vaccine requires two shots, so a total of 25,000 additional Guam residents will have a chance to get vaccinated in January if the estimated timeline holds true, Cabrera confirmed.

Combined with the first batch allocated for Guam, the two shipments will make COVID-19 shots available to 28,900 Guam residents or about 18% of Guam's population.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna's also awaits the FDA's approval for emergency use.

Distribution in 24 hours

However, once the FDA gives the green light, the federal government can move as quickly as in 24 hours to distribute COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country, Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said Wednesday in a press conference in Washington, D.C. Operation Warp Speed is a $10 billion project involving the Department of Defense and others in the federal government and private sector partners to end the pandemic via the mass production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We visualize – each week – additional vaccines getting out and eventually we just continue to build on the amount of people that get vaccinated and hence, our way to ending this pandemic," Perna said.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed, announced in the same press conference with Perna that enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available this month to immunize 20 million people. In January, the United States will be able to release more doses to vaccinate 30 million additional people, and by the end of February, more doses will be available for 50 million more people to get COVID-19 shots.

And if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also get emergency use approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Slaoui said, there will be enough doses to vaccinate more than 100 million people in the United States by the end of February.

Some Guam health care workers hesitant

Based on an advisory panel's recommendation to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national priority for who gets the vaccine, under "phase 1a," are health care workers and senior citizens living in group homes.

On Guam, Cabrera said, about 1,500 to 2,000 people are considered health care workers.

But an initial survey has shown that only about 70% of Guam's health care workers were planning on getting the COVID-19 shots, Cabrera said.

Part of the hesitation, he said, is the vaccine was developed quickly – in a matter of months compared to the many years it usually takes for a vaccine to get from trial to mass use.

For Guam, the residents at St. Dominic's Senior Care Home fall under the priority category "elderly residents living in a group home."

First responders, such as firefighters and police officers, will also qualify to receive the vaccine if the first batch will have excess doses, Cabrera said.

Vaccine not for children

For now, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to adults only, Cabrera said.

There haven't been enough trials for the vaccine to be given to children.

On Sunday, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, acknowledged it is going to take time, perhaps even months, before those younger than 18 can get a coronavirus vaccine, as trials to test the vaccine candidates' immunogenicity are either underway or have yet to begin, The Washington Post reported.

Pfizer, which is developing a vaccine with German partner BioNTech, announced in October they were expanding testing of their vaccine to those 12 and older. A similar announcement is expected soon from Moderna, which has partnered with the National Institutes of Health on an experimental vaccine, with Fauci hinting an expedited process to test the vaccine in children would begin "very likely in January," The Post reported.

Cold storage

The Pfizer vaccine will require ultra-cold storage and Guam has the capability, and a backup storage too, Cabrera said.

He did say it's not likely Guam will need to store the vaccine doses beyond five days because GovGuam plans to administer them quickly.

Four vaccine sites have been identified: Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, the main Department of Public Health and Social Services office, and the Northern Regional Community Health Center in Dededo.

Guam plan

Perna, the CEO of Operation Warp Speed, said it's important for states and territories to submit a plan on how they will distribute the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The deadline to submit the plan is today. Another deadline looms – on Dec. 11 – for a distribution plan for the second batch.

Detailed distribution plans will come from the governors of states and territories, Perna said

The Pfizer vaccine comes in two shots 21 days apart, while the Moderna vaccine needs a follow-up shot 28 days after the first shot, according to Operation Warp Speed. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be available later, is a one-shot immunization.