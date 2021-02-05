The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation announced today that it has processed 29,060 Economic Impact Payment 2 checks totaling approximately $26.9 million.

The federally funded EIP 2 was authorized by the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020.

Checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing this week.

The latest batch of EIP2 checks is in addition to the 20,250 EIP2 worth approximately $21.96 million that were also being prepared for mailing as announced earlier on Friday.

On Friday, the total number of checks that were ready for mailing reached 49,310.

To date, 65,211 EIP 2 checks totaling approximately $68,982,408.00 have been processed, according to Rev and Tax.

A third economic relief check could arrive but only if President Joe Biden manages to convince Congress to go along with his proposal. Biden has proposed a $1,400 economic relief check, but some Republicans oppose the idea.

March 19, 2021 is the last date that EIP 2 payments will be made.

EIP 2 Program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns or for non-filers, validly filed and processed Forms EIP-NF filed by Nov. 21, 2020.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Due to high call volumes, however, the department recommends e-mailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.