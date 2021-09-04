29,699 All RISE applications filed

There were 29,699 applications filed for the All RISE program as of 5 p.m. Friday.

All RISE offers one-time $800 payments to individuals, or $1,600 payments to joint income tax filers who meet the income threshold - $40,000 a year for single or $80,000 for joint filers.

The program initially was passed in 2020 by the previous Legislature to help private sector workers who lost their jobs or were seeing smaller paychecks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor expanded the program this year to include local and federal government employees and retirees.

However, even after widening the potential number of qualified applicants, the program remains capped at $30 million.

Assuming that all who submitted applications were single, getting $800 and all qualified, then that adds up to $23,759,200 already spoken for. If some of those applications are for joint filers, then the cap may have been reached already.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said her administration will be watching the number of applications closely.

“As Gov. Leon Guerrero stated in her response to senators on Wednesday, her discretion on the amount to be used for the All RISE program takes into account the competing priorities of our entire community over the extended period for which these funds have been given,” Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s director of communications, said Friday evening.

“There is a finite group of people who qualify for this program and, as we do with the execution of all our other programs, we will ensure that those who qualify and apply receive the help they need in the order in which they applied, just as we do tax refunds.

“We continue to monitor the program closely, and should it warrant additional funds, Gov. Leon Guerrero has committed to identifying such funds,” Paco-San Agustin stated.