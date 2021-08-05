29 new COVID-19 cases; CAR Score at 4.6

There are 29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 378 tests conducted on Aug. 4, according to the Joint Information Center.

There also are now four people who are hospitalized and who tested positive for COVID-19. One of those patients is in the Guam Memorial Hospital's intensive care unit.

The announced results follow recently increased cases for the virus-caused respiratory illness.

These factors lend to the increased COVID-19 Area Risk Score, which is 4.6, the JIC's Thursday evening report stated.

Officials urge the community to remain vigilant:

● Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance.

● Get vaccinated. Stay tuned to local media and the latest JIC releases for vaccine

availability.

● Stay home if you are sick, keep away from others who are sick.

● Keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet from others who are not in your household.

● Practice social distancing around elderly family members.

Twenty cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 8,652 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 143 deaths, 145 cases in active isolation, and 8,364 not in active isolation.

2 GDOE employees test positive

Today, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed two separate incidents where two individuals tested positive for COVID-19. The first individual is identified as an employee at the Tiyan Central Office. The second individual is identified as an employee completing administrative clearances at the Tiyan Central Office; this individual has not reported to the worksite.

In collaboration with the the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), the GDOE has identified and notified the individuals who were in close contact with these individuals. These individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to school. Areas of the facility have been cleaned and disinfected in preparation for regular hours of operation on Friday, Aug. 6.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue at the locations and times below. Bring a photo ID. Those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card.

DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center

• Aug. 6, 1-4 p.m.

• Aug. 9, 9 a.m.-noon

Micronesia Mall

• Aug. 6 and 7: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.