292 more Guam households 'pre-eligible' for mortgage aid program

In two weeks, about 292 more Guam households have been deemed "pre-eligible" under a federally government-funded program to help homeowners pay mortgage payments due to financial distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Administration received 977 pre-applications since the launch of the Homeowners Assistance Fund program about one month ago. From those pre-applications, 782 applicants were considered pre-eligible, according to a release from the governor's office Monday.

That's an increase of 292 from the 490 homeowners who were pre-eligible in mid-February.

Despite some initial uncertainty on whether she would be deemed eligible, Annie San Nicolas said she did receive a letter stating she qualified for the program. San Nicolas was among the first wave to pre-apply for the Homeowners Assistance Fund.

"The feeling was - wow," she told The Guam Daily Post.

San Nicolas hasn't received payments yet but said she was sure they were coming. Like many, San Nicolas lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has now found new employment but has not gone without making sacrifices.

"Thanks to everyone who was with me (on) this journey," San Nicolas added.

The federally funded program is administered by the Department of Administration. It is intended to help homeowners pay their mortgage and other housing obligations, utilities and property taxes, and prevent loss of services and displacement.

On March 1, the governor's office announced that the first batch of relief payments for 22 homeowners would be distributed that week. The second batch of financial assistance would be distributed later in the month, according to Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio in the release.

The first batch of financial aid amounted to $135,683, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

From the pre-applications, 96 were deemed ineligible while 99 were duplicate applications.

The U.S. Department of Treasury established the following eligibility criteria for the HAF program:

• Own and occupy a home in Guam as their primary residence.

• Experienced financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020.

• Household income at or below 150% of the area median income.

The following are the household sizes and their respective household median incomes:

Household of 1: $38,200.

Household of 2: $43,650.

Household of 3: $49,100.

Household of 4: $54,550.

Household of 5: $58,950.

Household of 6: $63,300.

Household of 7: $67,650.

Household of 8: $72,050.

For a household of four, this means the eligibility income limit for the program – at 150% of the median income – is $81,825.

There is a $15,000 limit for each applicant, according to the release from the governor's office. The HAF program contacts all applicants regarding the status of applications, the release added.

For more information, visit doa.guam.gov or contact HAF at haf@doa.guam.gov or 671-638-3814/3815, or visit the HAF office located on the 2nd floor of the ITC Building in Tamuning.